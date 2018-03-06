CVS Health expands mediation disposal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

CVS Health expands mediation disposal

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — CVS Health is taking steps to combat the opioid crisis in Rhode Island.

The Woonsocket based pharmacy chain teamed up with the Attorney General’s Office and Pawtucket police on Tuesday to launch the “Safe Drug Disposal Program.”

There will be 14 new medication disposal units installed inside CVS pharmacies across Rhode Island. The program allows the public to bring unused medication to these locations for safe, environmentally friendly disposal.

“Expanding our safe medication disposal efforts in Rhode Island is an extension of the initiatives in place across our company to fight the opioid abuse epidemic and fulfill our purpose of helping people on their path to better health,” said Tom Davis, Vice President of Professional Services for CVS Pharmacy.

The new program expands on an ongoing safe medication disposal partnership between CVS Health and law enforcement across the country.

