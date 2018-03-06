Providence handyman charged with murder, mutilation of North Pro - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Providence handyman charged with murder, mutilation of North Providence woman

By: Kainani Stevens

Email: kstevens@abc6.com

Twitter: @KainaniStevens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence handyman has been charged with murder after the body of a missing North Providence woman was found in an apartment building he managed.

57-year-old John Seal was arraigned in Providence Superior Court on Tuesday for charges of first degree murder and mutilation of a dead body.

Police believe John Seal killed 61-year-old Judith O’Brien of North Providence at some point in August of 2017. O’Brien’s body was found six weeks later in a locked utility closet in the apartment building where Seal was a handyman.

Seal was held without bail and is due back in court in April.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

