Arrest made in fatal Dartmouth hit-and-run

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

DARTMOUTH, M.A. (WLNE) — An arrest has been made in connection to the fatal hit-and-run Saturday night.

Natalie Vieira, 58, formerly of Riverside California, and who has been living in Westport was arrested and charged with:

Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury and Death.

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Driving an Unregistered Motor Vehicle.

Vieira, who is transgender, identifies as male. Preferring to call himself ‘Nate,’ or ‘Marcos,’ said Gregg Miliote, spokesman for the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.

Police had responded to State Road in Dartmouth after reports came of a pedestrian that was hit by a car Saturday night.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as Stasha Lynn Faria, 33, of Westport. She was declared deceased at the scene.

“The victim was walking eastbound along the wide of the roadway when she was struck from behind and killed,” said Miliote.

Vieira was held without bail during his arraignment at New Bedford District Court Tuesday afternoon. He is scheduled to reappear on Thursday.

