RI State Police K-9 up for National Award

RI State Police K-9 up for National Award

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island State Police canine is up for a national award!

Ruby, a former shelter dog has been nominated for the American Humane ‘Hero Dog of The Year,’ for her work helping to locate a missing man in Glocester last year.

 "The young man he had fallen and become very hurt and injured and he was able to be located by ruby and we were able to extricate him from that woods and get him to the hospital," said Trooper Dan O’Neil.

What’s interesting is that the mother of that young man used to foster Ruby before she became a police canine officer.

You can help Ruby win the award by voting for her by clicking here.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

