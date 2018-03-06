RI Lottery building catches fire

By: Rachael Perry
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire at The Rhode Island Lottery building is under investigation.
Cranston Fire officials told ABC6 News that crews responded to the building on Pontiac Ave around 6:06 p.m.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that a bird nest under a light had caught fire, sending smoke inside and tripping alarms.
The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene, officials said, and although it was a minor fire an investigation was initiated.
The business suffered minor smoke and fire damage.
No injuries were reported.
