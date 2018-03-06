RI Lottery building catches fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI Lottery building catches fire

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A fire at The Rhode Island Lottery building is under investigation. 

Cranston Fire officials told ABC6 News that crews responded to the building on Pontiac Ave around 6:06 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was discovered that a bird nest under a light had caught fire, sending smoke inside and tripping alarms. 

The State Fire Marshal was called to the scene, officials said, and although it was a minor fire an investigation was initiated. 

The business suffered minor smoke and fire damage.

No injuries were reported. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.