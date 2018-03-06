First on 6: Warwick home destroyed in 2 alarm blaze

By: Rachael Perry
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A 2-alarm fire Tuesday night has destroyed a home in Warwick.
A heavy presence of fire crews was seen on Royal Ave, in the Conimicut section of the city just after 11:00 p.m.
Several streets have been blocked to traffic as a result.
As of 11:40 p.m., officials from the Warwick Fire Department were still working the fire.
