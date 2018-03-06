First on 6: Warwick home destroyed in 2 alarm blaze

By: Rachael Perry

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A 2-alarm fire Tuesday night has destroyed a home in Warwick.

A heavy presence of fire crews was seen on Royal Ave, in the Conimicut section of the city just after 11:00 p.m.

Several streets have been blocked to traffic as a result.

As of 11:40 p.m., officials from the Warwick Fire Department were still working the fire.

A home on Royal Ave in Warwick destroyed by a massive fire. Flames still visible along with a huge plume of smoke in the sky. House is burned to the ground. Stay tuned for more details. @ABC6 pic.twitter.com/xO6lFOyS3p — John Krinjak (@johnkrinjakABC6) March 7, 2018

