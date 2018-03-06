First on 6: Warwick home destroyed in 2 alarm blaze - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

First on 6: Warwick home destroyed in 2 alarm blaze

Posted: Updated:

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A 2-alarm fire Tuesday night has destroyed a home in Warwick. 

A heavy presence of fire crews was seen on Royal Ave, in the Conimicut section of the city just after 11:00 p.m.

Several streets have been blocked to traffic as a result. 

As of 11:40 p.m., officials from the Warwick Fire Department  were still working the fire. 

Tune in to Good Morning Providence at 5:00 and 6: 00 a.m., for the latest details. 

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.