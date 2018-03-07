Hurley Named Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year, Four Rams Earn A10 Postseason Honors

University of Rhode Island Press Release

KINGSTON, R.I. – Rhode Island head coach Dan Hurley was named the 2018 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year, the conference announced Monday afternoon.



In voting among the A-10's coaches, Hurley was the only major league award winner for Rhode Island, which clinched the regular-season title before the final week of the regular season began.



Senior Jared Terrell earned First-Team All-Conference honors, while redshirt senior E.C. Matthews was a Third-Team All-Conference pick. Redshirt senior Stanford Robinson was named to the league's All-Defensive Team, and sophomore Jeff Dowtin earned All-Academic accolades.



Hurley guided Rhode Island to a program-record 15 Atlantic 10 victories, as the Rams won their first outright regular-season A-10 title in team history. Hurley tied program records for most home wins (15), most road conference wins (7) and had a 16-game winning streak, the second longest in program history. The Rams also were ranked in the top 25 for both national polls for the final seven weeks of the regular season, the longest streak in team history.



During the season, Hurley became the second fastest coach to 100 career victories at Rhode Island, doing so in his 177th game at the helm. Only Basketball Hall of Famer Frank Keaney (149 games) reached the mark faster.



Terrell was consistently great for the Rams, averaging 17.8 points per game overall and 17.7 points per game in conference play. He scored in double figures in 26 out of 29 games, topped 15 points 19 times and reached 20 or more points in 12 games. Terrell led the team in points (515) – scoring 219 more than anyone else on the team. He also led the Rams in free throw percentage, 3-point baskets and minutes played. He was second on the team in assists and steals, and fourth in rebounds.



Matthews was named to the all-conference team for the fourth time in his career. This is the second straight season he has earned third-team honors. As a sophomore in 2014-15, he was on the second team, and he was an all-rookie team pick and Co-Rookie of the Year in 2013-14.



This season, Matthews was second on the team in scoring at 12.9 points per game. He is the fourth leading scorer in program history with 1,815 points, and he is the only Rhode Island player ever with at least 1,800 points, 500 rebounds and 200 assists.



Robinson was often referred to by Hurley as the team's MVP. He ranks 14th in the nation with 2.29 steals per game and has 64 thus far, which is the second most in program history behind only Tom Garrick's 88 in 1987-88. Robinson led Rhode Island in rebounds. With 64 steals, 111 defensive rebounds, more than 30 charges taken and other defensive pressures that led to turnovers, Robinson single-handedly ended more than 200 possessions for the opposition.



Robinson's play is a primary reason Rhode Island led the A-10 and was 12th in the nation in turnovers forced (16.28 per game). The Rams also were second in the league in scoring defense, steals per game and 3-point defense, all sparked by Robinson's play.



Dowtin – the fifth Ram to earn Academic All-Conference in Hurley's six seasons – had a 3.54 grade-point average in business while serving as the team's starting point guard. As strong as he was in the classroom, Dowtin ranked third in the country with an assist-turnover ratio of 4.57 and led the A-10 in assists per game with 6.2.



Rhode Island opens play at the Atlantic 10 Men's Basketball Championship Friday at noon against the winner of Thursday's VCU-Dayton game.