New Englanders gearing up for another winter blast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- Storm weary New Englanders are preparing for another blast of winter.

At RIDOT garages, crews are making sure their fleets are ready to roll. We're told trucks are in good shape since the last storm was predominantly rain.

"The concern going into this one would be from the last one we had rain, trees down, the ground is still soft, we're going to get heavy wet snow, high winds, so our main concern is trees coming down, downed power lines," said RIDOT spokesman Joe Bucci.

In Scituate, residual damage does remain from the last storm. While power has been restored, phone and cable lines are still down along the Danielson Pike.

"It's challenging. The guys just got off a three-day event around the clock," said Scituate Town Council President John Mahoney.

Despite that, Mahoney says crews are ready to go again.

"We're gearing up. The plows are all mounted. The trucks are loaded with sand. Just as any other sanding or storm event, they're prepared," said Mahoney.

Officials expect a rough evening commute on Wednesday.

"If people can modify their work schedules and leave early, that would be great. It'll help alleviate the traffic on the roads," said Bucci.

