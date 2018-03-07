DCYF terminates contract with Blackstone Valley

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island DCYF has terminated their contract with the Blackstone Valley Youth and Family Collaborative.

According to DCYF, the cancellation of the contract comes after several months of review by the Department and a corrective action plan that was not remedied by the provider.

Blackstone Valley, a semi-independent living provider in Pawtucket that served young adults in DCYF care, has been under intense scrutiny after investigation found a long list of problems.

Multiple false and inaccurate documents were filed by staff members at Blackstone Valley and many incidents of violence also went unreported.

“The termination of contract allows 30 days for the provider to complete their services and for DCYF to find alternative placements for the 5 youth currently in their care,” said DCYF in a press release sent Tuesday.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018