Coventry woman arrested for DUI, rolls car over near home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Coventry woman arrested for DUI, rolls car over near home

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police arrested a woman after they say she was driving under the influence and rolled her car over near her house.

Police responded to Hill Farm Cam Road at approximately 1:00 a.m. Wednesday where they found the car of 29-year-old Amy Malo, of Coventry, overturned on the same street she lives on.

Coventry police say Malo was the sole occupant of the car. They also noticed she was impaired at the scene.

Malo was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

She is facing the following charges:

  • Driving under the influence of alcohol 1st offense blood alcohol content unknown
  • Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test
  • Driving after suspension of driver’s license 1st Offense
  • Operating motor vehicle when registration is suspended and operating without insurance

Melo is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court at a later date in March.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.