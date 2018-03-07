Coventry woman arrested for DUI, rolls car over near home

By: Anthony Vega

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police arrested a woman after they say she was driving under the influence and rolled her car over near her house.

Police responded to Hill Farm Cam Road at approximately 1:00 a.m. Wednesday where they found the car of 29-year-old Amy Malo, of Coventry, overturned on the same street she lives on.

Coventry police say Malo was the sole occupant of the car. They also noticed she was impaired at the scene.

Malo was transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

She is facing the following charges:

Driving under the influence of alcohol 1st offense blood alcohol content unknown

Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test

Driving after suspension of driver’s license 1st Offense

Operating motor vehicle when registration is suspended and operating without insurance

Melo is scheduled to appear in 3rd District Court at a later date in March.

