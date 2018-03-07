Brother, sister arrested for animal cruelty - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brother, sister arrested for animal cruelty

18-year-old Paul Thibeau 18-year-old Paul Thibeau
26-year-old Julie McDougall 26-year-old Julie McDougall

By: Anthony Vega/Kainani Stevens

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police arrested a brother and sister in connection to animal cruelty involving pit bulls.

26-year-old Julie McDougall, of Providence is being charged with one count of Felony Cruelty to Animals and two counts of Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals. 18-year-old Paul Thibeau, of Roslindale, is being charged with one count felony of cruelty to animals.

According to RISPCA investigator Joe Warzycha, Thibeau and his two dogs were visiting McDougall, who has four dogs.

Thibeau alleges that one of McDougall’s dogs bit him on the first day of his visit.

The following day, he claims that three of his sister’s dogs and of his dogs got into a fight prompting him to stab all three of McDougall’s dogs.

Thibeau then locked one dog in a crate for seven hours before seeking treatment from a vet, resulting in the dog’s death.

Warzycha tells ABC6 News that the two other dogs were seriously injured.

Thibeau and McDougall were both arraigned in Providence District Court Tuesday.

