Warwick man facing child abuse, burglary charges

23-year-old Alexander Walsh 23-year-old Alexander Walsh

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man is facing child abuse charges after his infant was sent to the hospital with head injuries.

According to Warwick police, 23-year-old Alexander Walsh abused his ten-week-old child more than once.

A medical examination revealed that his child sustained skull fractures and a brain hemorrhage with abusive head trauma.

Police say the injuries were classified as serious but not life-threatening.

Walsh is facing the following charges:

  • Child Abuse, 1st Degree (3 counts)
  • Child Abuse, 2nd Degree (1 count)

He is also facing burglary charges after police say he broke into a woman’s apartment on Sandy Lane in Warwick on February 19th at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Warwick police say Walsh took a small amount of cash and other items. The female victim ran from her home and was uninjured.

Walsh is being charged with one count of burglary. He is currently being held at the ACI.

