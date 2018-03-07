Lawmakers hold hearings on “Red Flag” bill

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Proposed legislation brought thousands to Smith Hill Tuesday evening as the House Judiciary Committee held hearings regarding “Red Flag” law.

According to Rhode Island State Police, there were 2,200 people at the State House Tuesday.

It is important to note that this is the number of people who went through the scanner Tuesday afternoon and night when the hearings were being held.

The “Red Flag” bill would make it possible to remove guns from people who are considered dangerous.

People on both sides of the issue flooded the State House Tuesday voicing their strong opinions.

“We need everyone to be diligent with the legislation in their towns in order to stop a lot of this stuff. nobody wants to see anyone get hurt. and at the same time, we don't want our second amendment infringed,” said Will Worthy, who opposes more gun control.

“It’s common sense. it's common sense that you don't want assault rifles anywhere in this country. there's no need for it. We’re not asking people to stop hunting. we're not asking police officers to surrender their weapons,” said Maureen Sullivan, who is pushing for more gun control.

Lawmakers also discussed a bill banning bump stocks in Rhode Island.

Bump stocks are the devices that make semi-automatic weapons fire faster such as fully automatic weapons.

The State of Massachusetts has already banned bump stocks.

State Police told ABC6 News that there were no reports of altercations or any other incidents. In addition, no arrests were made.

The “Red Flag” bill was held for further study.

