National Grid preparing for more potential outages with latest storm

National Grid preparing for more potential outages with latest storm

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) -- National Grid officials say they're ready to respond to any outages with this latest winter storm.

Crews have been on standby since Friday's Nor'Easter.

Nearly all Rhode Islanders have their power back by now.

But we're told crews are ready to respond if Wednesday's storm causes any new outages.

"The biggest challenge with this storm would be the heavy wet snow sitting on our lines for extended periods of time. That could present some challenges. Right now we're thinking we may see some scattered outages, but if that system moves a little bit then it could be more significant," said National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse.

We're told about 100 out-of-state crews that were here for Friday's storm are staying through this one as well. 

