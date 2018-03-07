Burrillville prepares for winter blast

By: Rebecca Turco

Email: rturco@abc6.com

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. – Department of Public Works crews in Burrillville had an early start on storm preparations Wednesday.

14 full-time drivers arrived at the start of their shift at 6:30 a.m., according to DPW officials. Between full and part-time drivers, around 20 workers were assigned to cover more than 100 miles of town roads.

Residents ABC6 News spoke with earlier in the day were unfazed by the upcoming storm. “We’re so used to it out here, it’s not a big thing,” said Bobby Dionne of Harrisville. “We’ll just walk the streets and probably settle down at a local bar and have a couple of drinks.”

Edward Alger of Harrisville was ready to go before the snow arrived, with his generator, snow-blower and plow filled with gas. His main concern was his dinner. He told ABC6 News he was making venison burgers.

© WLNE-TV 2018