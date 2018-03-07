Massachusetts girl looking for bone marrow donor

By: Rachael Perry

Email: rperry@abc6.com

Twitter: @RachaelABC6

DOVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A little girl in Dover, Massachusetts is waiting to find a match for a bone marrow transplant.

ABC6 News learned 18-month-old Ellie White was recently diagnosed with a rare blood disease called severe aplastic anemia. It requires a bone marrow transplant to survive.

None of her three siblings are a match, so now Ellie’s parents are reaching out to the community for help.

"It's really hard," Ellie's mom, Kelly White said through tears. "We're obviously trying to protect her and she is our main concern right now. You're at the mercy of somebody to do this for you."

‘Be the match,’ is the national marrow donor program where you can find out if you're a match for Ellie.

She'll most likely need the transplant before her second birthday.

If interested you can head to this website to learn more.

©WLNE-TV/ABC6 2018