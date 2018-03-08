Many without power after 2nd storm; Massachusetts state offices close

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all non-essential state offices closed for the day as the second powerful nor'easter in less than a week winds down in Massachusetts.

The Republican is also asking residents to stay off the roads if possible. Hundreds of schools canceled classes for the day and most courts delayed opening until 10 a.m. Thursday.



The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 345,000 customers across the state were without power as of 9 a.m. The storm produced heavy, wet snow that brought down tree limbs and power lines.

MEMA reported numerous road closures due to fallen tree limbs. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mph between the New York state border and Interstate 495.

There were no immediate reports of major coastal flooding from the latest storm.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018