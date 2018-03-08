Many without power after 2nd storm; Massachusetts state offices - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Many without power after 2nd storm; Massachusetts state offices close

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all non-essential state offices closed for the day as the second powerful nor'easter in less than a week winds down in Massachusetts.

The Republican is also asking residents to stay off the roads if possible. Hundreds of schools canceled classes for the day and most courts delayed opening until 10 a.m. Thursday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported that more than 345,000 customers across the state were without power as of 9 a.m. The storm produced heavy, wet snow that brought down tree limbs and power lines.

MEMA reported numerous road closures due to fallen tree limbs. The speed limit on the Massachusetts Turnpike was reduced to 40 mph between the New York state border and Interstate 495.

There were no immediate reports of major coastal flooding from the latest storm.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.