PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Residents were forced to evacuate after a fire in Providence early Thursday morning.

Providence Fire Department responded to basement fire on Potters Avenue around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

Several apartments were evacuated while fire crews put out the flames. All residents made it out, and none were injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

