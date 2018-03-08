Amtrak to run on modified schedule due to weather conditions

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Amtrak trains are set to run on a modified schedule Thursday due to Snowy conditions, and travel on the rails could be delayed for some passengers.

“We're continuing to monitor the weather as well as working with our forecasting firm to ensure that customers can get on a train and get to where they need to safely,” said Jason Abrams, Communications Lead for Amtrak.

Amtrak is also working with tree removal companies to remove tree limbs and branches from the tracks.

Anyone planning to travel with Amtrak Thursday should contact them for updates.

