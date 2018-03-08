Amtrak to run on modified schedule due to weather conditions - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Amtrak to run on modified schedule due to weather conditions

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Amtrak trains are set to run on a modified schedule Thursday due to Snowy conditions, and travel on the rails could be delayed for some passengers.

 “We're continuing to monitor the weather as well as working with our forecasting firm to ensure that customers can get on a train and get to where they need to safely,” said Jason Abrams, Communications Lead for Amtrak.

Amtrak is also working with tree removal companies to remove tree limbs and branches from the tracks.

Anyone planning to travel with Amtrak Thursday should contact them for updates.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.