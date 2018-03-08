New legislation aims to prohibit minors from tanning salons - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New legislation aims to prohibit minors from tanning salons

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A senate committee is set to debate a new bill banning minor from tanning salons.

The legislation is proposed by senator Mary Ellen Goodwin from Providence.

Goodwin aims to ban anyone under 18 from using tanning beds around the state.

Minors currently need a parent's permission to use tanning facilities. This law would change that.

A similar bill is in the house proposed by representative Mia Ackerman.

Both bills need to pass committee before the full body can take a vote.

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

