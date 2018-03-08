North Smithfield residents without power - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Smithfield residents without power

Posted:

By: Scott Cook

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) -- North Smithfield got a lion's share of the snow. Among the highest totals in the state coming in at over 8 inches. North Smithfield High School canceled classes today because the entire building lost power.

Thousands of residents also lost power and a handful of stop lights were out across town, causing confusion for drivers.

For many residents, this is the second time in less than a week that they are without power.

Heavy wet snow is falling from tree branches and power lines, many of those power lines being weighed down because of it. 

