Portsmouth Police seek stolen AK-47 rifle

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – Portsmouth Police are investigating the theft of an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle that has been reported stolen.

The theft was reported Tuesday from a North Road home, but Police say it could have occurred any time during the last two months.

The rifle is described as a Kalashnikov model 47 with a wooden foregrip and black plastic pistol grip. The rifle also has a folding metal butt stock.

Police say the word “Sasha” is engraved on the wooden foregrip.

9 empty magazines for the rifle were also stolen.

Anyone with information pertaining to the theft is asked to contact Portsmouth Police at (401) 683-0300.

