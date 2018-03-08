Portsmouth Police seek stolen AK-47 rifle

By News Staff
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – Portsmouth Police are investigating the theft of an AK-47 semi-automatic rifle that has been reported stolen.
The theft was reported Tuesday from a North Road home, but Police say it could have occurred any time during the last two months.
The rifle is described as a Kalashnikov model 47 with a wooden foregrip and black plastic pistol grip. The rifle also has a folding metal butt stock.
Police say the word “Sasha” is engraved on the wooden foregrip.
9 empty magazines for the rifle were also stolen.
Anyone with information pertaining to the theft is asked to contact Portsmouth Police at (401) 683-0300.
