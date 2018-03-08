Brady, Baker buzz-off hair to raise money for Dana Farber

Tom Brady and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker seen smiling big for a selfie after shaving off their hair to raise money for Dana Farber Cancer Institute Thursday morning.

The two joined hundreds to shave off their locks as part of the annual Saving by Shaving fundraiser where Granite Telecommunications raises money for cancer research.

"You know what's going through my mind as I am sitting there next to Tom Brady there is not one person paying attention to me because Tom Brady is getting his head shaved,” said Baker.

Baker jokes that Brady's kids will be in for a big surprise when they see him. He told reporters that the quarterback did not tell his kids ahead of time about the new do.

"One of things I said to him was did you tell your kids and he said no,” said Baker.

The event in Quincy wasn't the only place people could be seen shaving for a cause.

Granite's locations across the country including in Lincoln, Rhode Island also joined in.

"It's such a great event. It brings so much energy to the day. We just love doing it every year,” said Kerri Kilty the non-profit business development director for Granite Telecommunications.

We're told this year's event raised around $6.5 million.

