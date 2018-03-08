Portsmouth Police seek "porch pirate" seen pilfering packages

By News Staff
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – Portsmouth Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in a “porch pirate” style theft.
The suspect appears to be a female wearing a black hooded jacket, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers, and is seen on home surveillance video footage taking a package from the porch of a home on Wapping Road on March 4th before fleeing the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Portsmouth Police at (401) 683-0300.
