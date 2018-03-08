Portsmouth Police seek "porch pirate" seen pilfering packages

By News Staff

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) – Portsmouth Police are seeking help in identifying a suspect involved in a “porch pirate” style theft.

Recognize this woman? @PortsmouthPDRI is looking for this 'porch pirate' caught on camera snagging a package from a home on Wapping Rd. Took place on March 4th. Anyone with info can call PD at: (401) 683-0994 pic.twitter.com/joJ7ssXE7b — ABC6 News Desk (@ABC6) March 8, 2018

The suspect appears to be a female wearing a black hooded jacket, ripped blue jeans and white sneakers, and is seen on home surveillance video footage taking a package from the porch of a home on Wapping Road on March 4th before fleeing the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Portsmouth Police at (401) 683-0300.

