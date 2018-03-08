Rhode Island's unemployment rate keeps steady at 4.5 percent

By The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's unemployment rate has kept steady at 4.5 percent.

The state Department of Labor and Training said Thursday the jobless rate for January was the same as in December.

The state's unemployment rate was higher than the national rate of 4.1 percent in January, which is also the same as December.

Rhode Island's rate is down one-tenth of a percentage point from January 2017.

The state lost 200 jobs in January from the revised December estimate of 497,900.

The number of jobs overall is up 6,100 from a year ago.

The labor force totaled 556,600 in January, up 300 from December and up 3,700 from January 2017.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo says progress has been made, but the economy must continue to be revamped in innovative and competitive ways.

