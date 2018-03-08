PawSox announce winning acts to perform National Anthem at McCoy

By News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – The PawSox home opener is only weeks away, and the team is looking for local singers to perform the National Anthem before their games this season at McCoy Stadium.

ABC6 reporter Alana Cerrone was one of the judges for the “O Say Can You Sing?” event, a series of auditions held at the Warwick Mall last weekend.

Those who make the cut will sing the National Anthem before a PawSox home game during the upcoming season.

ABC6 is proud to announce the top six acts, as chosen by the PawSox organization.

1- Drew Parker (Somerset, MA)

2- Harrison and Kimi Sturgeon (Woburn, MA)

3- The McLernon Family (Attleboro, MA)

4- Lisa Grandstaff (Cranston, RI)

5- Richard LeBlanc (North Brookfield, MA)

6- Four Fun - A women’s quartet (New England)

