PawSox announce winning acts to perform National Anthem at McCoy - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

PawSox announce winning acts to perform National Anthem at McCoy

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – The PawSox home opener is only weeks away, and the team is looking for local singers to perform the National Anthem before their games this season at McCoy Stadium.

ABC6 reporter Alana Cerrone was one of the judges for the “O Say Can You Sing?” event, a series of auditions held at the Warwick Mall last weekend.

Those who make the cut will sing the National Anthem before a PawSox home game during the upcoming season.

ABC6 is proud to announce the top six acts, as chosen by the PawSox organization.

1- Drew Parker (Somerset, MA)

2- Harrison and Kimi Sturgeon (Woburn, MA)

3- The McLernon Family (Attleboro, MA)

4- Lisa Grandstaff (Cranston, RI)

5- Richard LeBlanc (North Brookfield, MA)

6- Four Fun - A women’s quartet (New England)

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.