Neighbor helps North Smithfield woman who lost power twice

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) -- It's the second time in a week Evelyn Coulombe has been in the dark.

"I was laying down and I heard a big crack on my tree//but it knocked down everything," said Coulombe.

All this, after first losing power during last week's Nor'Easter.

"And that was cold. But this here is colder. I'm colder. I'm freezing to death," said Coulombe.

The Smithfield woman struggled to keep warm with just a coat, using flashlights to get around her home.

The food in her fridge was spoiled--horrible timing for a person who relies on social security.

"This week was payday so I filled up my freezer, not knowing I was going to go into this mess," said Coulombe. "I lost all my food."

For Coulombe, that added insult to injury given the huge repair job ahead. But then, a much-welcomed helping hand, from across the street.

"I knew some electricians that could come and get it done today which would be important because it's winter, and they could get there by the end of the day and assist her in repairing this issue," said neighbor Greg Marcoux.

Marcoux even helped with the bill.

"He helped me a lot because I couldn't pay for all of this. He is one wonderful man," said Marcoux.

Electricians say they've been extremely busy with jobs like this.

"It's been really nonstop, doing houses everywhere," said electrician Allen Paul.

National Grid crews worked to replace transformers knocked down in the storm.

"I just talked to my son and he said they're talking about getting power by tomorrow. I don't see why," said Earl Decelles.

Back at Coulombe's house, a welcome sight. The lights back on, just in time for the cold night ahead.

"Feeling great. My heat's coming up and everything else. That's really good. And they did such a wonderful job," said Coulombe. "Oh my gosh, I'm going to sleep for two days."

Coulombe says she plans to pay her neighbor back over the next few months.

