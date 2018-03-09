Supervisor reassigned in wake of deadly apartment fire - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Supervisor reassigned in wake of deadly apartment fire

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Officials say a fire department supervisor has been reassigned for failing to act on an inspection report before a deadly fire in Rhode Island.

Public Safety Commissioner Steven Pare said Wednesday the unidentified supervisor has been reassigned from the Providence Fire Department's Fire Prevention Bureau to an engine company.

Pare says first responders were called to a home in the city’s Olney neighborhood days before the fire due to an overloaded panel.

An inspector recommended condemning the house because there was no heat or running water. Pare says the process was held off until the following week due to an incoming winter storm.

A fire broke out at the building January 6, killing 39-year-old Lucy Feliciano and destroying three triple-decker homes.

