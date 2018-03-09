Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house show in dispute - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brown University cancels Rosa Parks house show in dispute

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Brown University has canceled plans to display the house where Rosa Parks lived after sparking the Montgomery bus boycott.

The house had been on a demolition list in Detroit until it was saved by Parks’ niece and artist Ryan Mendoza, who moved it to Berlin.

He brought it back to the United States last month with Brown’s backing and was reassembling it when the Ivy League university made the abrupt announcement Thursday.

Brown cited an unspecified dispute involving the Rosa and Raymond Parks Institute for Self-Development.

Park’s niece, Rhea McCauley, called it a missed opportunity. Ray Rickman, a Providence activist who worked with Parks in Detroit, said Brown was being chicken and says he does not believe there’s a “dispute worth honoring.”

Mendoza and the institute did not immediately return messages.

