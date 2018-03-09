Chariho bus fire under investigation

By News Staff

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Investigators are looking into what caused a school bus to burst into flames at a Chariho school.

The Hope Valley Fire Department was called to the Chariho Career and Technical Center around 5:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of a bus on fire in the parking lot.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was in the bus at the time but the engine was running.

No damage to the school or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

