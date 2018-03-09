Chariho bus fire under investigation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Chariho bus fire under investigation

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Investigators are looking into what caused a school bus to burst into flames at a Chariho school.

The Hope Valley Fire Department was called to the Chariho Career and Technical Center around 5:00 p.m. Thursday for reports of a bus on fire in the parking lot.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames.

No one was in the bus at the time but the engine was running.

No damage to the school or injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.