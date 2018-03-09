Chariho students wear red and orange in honor of classmate - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Chariho students wear red and orange in honor of classmate

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Richmond, R.I. (WLNE) – Students at Chariho High School are wearing red and orange today as they cope with the loss of a second classmate in less than a year.

A blog posted by school administrators announced freshman Owen Krueger passed away unexpectedly Sunday night.

Administrators say Owen had a good sense of humor and was interested in the fields of welding and architecture.

Chariho High School students are holding a fundraiser in Owen’s honor Friday, wearing red and orange, his favorite colors, to school.

Last fall Chariho High School senior Maddie Potts passed away after collapsing on the field during a soccer game.

