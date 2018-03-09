Portsmouth teen caught with stun-gun at school - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Portsmouth teen caught with stun-gun at school

Posted: Updated:

By: Anthony Vega

Email: avega@abc6.com

Twitter: @avegaABC6

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a Portsmouth teenage girl after they say she brought a weapon to school Thursday morning.

Portsmouth police say that a 16-year-old female was seen in possession of a stun-gun inside Portsmouth High School at approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Lieutenant Michael Arnold told ABC6 News that there was no plotted attack or any altercation at the school. 

“There was no evidence the girl intended to harm anyone,” said Lt. Arnold.

The School Resource Officer took the teenager into custody. She is being charged her with weapons other than firearms prohibited.

©WLNE-TV/ ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.