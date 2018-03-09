Portsmouth teen caught with stun-gun at school

By: Anthony Vega

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Police arrested a Portsmouth teenage girl after they say she brought a weapon to school Thursday morning.

Portsmouth police say that a 16-year-old female was seen in possession of a stun-gun inside Portsmouth High School at approximately 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Lieutenant Michael Arnold told ABC6 News that there was no plotted attack or any altercation at the school.

“There was no evidence the girl intended to harm anyone,” said Lt. Arnold.

The School Resource Officer took the teenager into custody. She is being charged her with weapons other than firearms prohibited.

