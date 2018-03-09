Police ask for help identifying suspect in Delaware burglary

By News Staff

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) – Authorities have reached out to Jamestown Police for help identifying a suspect in a Delaware burglary case.

Delaware State Police say that a suspect in a burglary investigation could have ties to Rhode Island. Security footage of the suspects shows him wearing a Conanicut Yacht Club sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding the case or suspect is asked to contact Jamestown Police Detective Derek Carlino at (401) 423-1212.

