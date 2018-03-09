Brown University men's swim team suspended for hazing, alcohol violations

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Brown University men’s swimming and diving team has officially been suspended for hazing and alcohol violations.

Brown University said in a statement Thursday that after a comprehensive investigation into events occurring last October in which team members were allegedly forced to drink alcohol in excess and pose in their underwear for photographs in front of the University’s iconic Van Wickle Gates.

Following the completion of a full student conduct review, the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards decided to impose the following sanctions on the team:

Suspension of the the men’s swimming and diving team, in its capacity as a student organization, through May 27, 2018. The suspension prohibits team activity of any kind.

Deferred suspension through Dec. 21, 2018, the final day of the Fall 2018 academic semester. During this time the team is prohibited from competing in intercollegiate meets, but can participate in other activities, including practices.

Probation through the end of the Spring 2019 semester. The team can resume intercollegiate competition at this point, but must do so under close scrutiny from the Office of Student Conduct and Community.

Brown said the team will also be required to develop both an organizational learning and development plan, and a strategic plan for rebuilding, before its full reinstatement, to will be done in collaboration with team coaches and staff from Brown Athletics.

In addition, the University said in addition to sanctions placed on the team, individual students found responsible for code violations are subject to sanctions as well.

The University said these sanctions are part of Brown’s larger efforts to prevent hazing involving members of the student community.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018