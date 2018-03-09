Brown University men's swim team suspended for hazing, alcohol v - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Brown University men's swim team suspended for hazing, alcohol violations

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Brown University men’s swimming and diving team has officially been suspended for hazing and alcohol violations.

Brown University said in a statement Thursday that after a comprehensive investigation into events occurring last October in which team members were allegedly forced to drink alcohol in excess and pose in their underwear for photographs in front of the University’s iconic Van Wickle Gates.

Following the completion of a full student conduct review, the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards decided to impose the following sanctions on the team:

  • Suspension of the the men’s swimming and diving team, in its capacity as a student organization, through May 27, 2018. The suspension prohibits team activity of any kind. 
  • Deferred suspension through Dec. 21, 2018, the final day of the Fall 2018 academic semester. During this time the team is prohibited from competing in intercollegiate meets, but can participate in other activities, including practices.
  • Probation through the end of the Spring 2019 semester. The team can resume intercollegiate competition at this point, but must do so under close scrutiny from the Office of Student Conduct and Community.

Brown said the team will also be required to develop both an organizational learning and development plan, and a strategic plan for rebuilding, before its full reinstatement, to will be done in collaboration with team coaches and staff from Brown Athletics.

In addition, the University said in addition to sanctions placed on the team, individual students found responsible for code violations are subject to sanctions as well.

The University said these sanctions are part of Brown’s larger efforts to prevent hazing involving members of the student community.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.