UPDATED: Police find woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing

Courtesy of the Providence Police Department
By: Rachael Perry
Email: rperry@abc6.com
Twitter: @RachaelABC6
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Providence have located a 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who had been reported missing Friday afternoon.
Clara Fernandez, was last seen walking around Ridge Street, heading towards Broadway just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday.
Providence Police announced they found Fernandez around 7:30 p.m.
Police had described Fernandez as a 5'00" tall white woman, with brown eyes and grey hair. She is believed to weigh around 110lbs., and was last seen wearing a wine colored jacket, jeans and gray and blue shoes.
She also wears clear glasses.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the Providence Police Department at: 401-272-3121.
