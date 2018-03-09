UPDATED: Police find woman with Alzheimer's who was reported mis - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

UPDATED: Police find woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing

Courtesy of the Providence Police Department Courtesy of the Providence Police Department

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Providence have located a 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who had been reported missing Friday afternoon. 

Clara Fernandez, was last seen walking around Ridge Street, heading towards Broadway just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday. 

Providence Police announced they found Fernandez around 7:30 p.m.

Police had described Fernandez as a 5'00" tall white woman, with brown eyes and grey hair. She is believed to weigh around 110lbs., and was last seen wearing a wine colored jacket, jeans and gray and blue shoes. 

She also wears clear glasses. 

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Providence Police Department at: 401-272-3121.

