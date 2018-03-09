UPDATED: Police find woman with Alzheimer's who was reported missing

By: Rachael Perry

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Providence have located a 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer's disease who had been reported missing Friday afternoon.

Clara Fernandez, was last seen walking around Ridge Street, heading towards Broadway just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday.

Providence Police announced they found Fernandez around 7:30 p.m.

Police had described Fernandez as a 5'00" tall white woman, with brown eyes and grey hair. She is believed to weigh around 110lbs., and was last seen wearing a wine colored jacket, jeans and gray and blue shoes.

She also wears clear glasses.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Providence Police Department at: 401-272-3121.

