Students plan local “March for our Lives” rally

By: Kainani Stevens

kstevens@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE)—College students in Rhode Island are joining together to plan a local version of the national ‘March for our Lives’ later this month.

Student survivors of the deadly high school shooting in Florida organized the national rally for March 24th in Washington D.C. Shortly after that, ‘sister rallies’ around the country began popping up.

“I decided this is something I can do,” said Rhode Island march organizer Sophia Capalbo. “I started a Facebook page and then it began to skyrocket from there.”

Capalbo, a senior at Johnson & Wales, was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the community. She says local high school groups and organizations have reached out to here and she’s excited to be part of something from the ground floor.

“We see that out government is not making a change so we are going to make the change,” said Capalbo. “Whether we are young, old or in the middle, it’s what we truly want to do.”

For more information on the March for our Live Rhode Island, click here