P-Bruins Win at Rochester, dropping magic number to 25 to clinch playoff berth

P-Bruins news release...

Rochester, NY – The Providence Bruins defeated the Rochester Americans Friday night in overtime 2-1 in the first matchup of the season between the two teams. The P-Bruins got both of their goals from Ryan Fitzgerald while Jordan Binnington made his 21st start of the season in net.

The first period was all about defense for Providence, as they limited Rochester to just six shots on net with no great opportunities. The P-Bruins controlled offensive play for the majority of the period, but despite 13 shots on Amerks goalie Linus Ullmark the team failed to get any Grade-A chances. Neither side had a power play or penalty in the opening 20 minutes as the sides headed to the locker room scoreless.

The top line for Providence broke through at 3:10 of the second period, netting the game’s first goal. Paul Postma saved the puck from exiting the zone and backhanded it into the left wing corner. From there, Austin Czarnik gathered control and got it back out to Postma at the left point. He fired a slap-shot towards Ullmark with Fitzgerald in front, and Fitzgerald deflected it in for his 14th goal of the season. His tip-in complimented another period of strong P-Bruins defense as the team entered the second intermission up 1-0.

Rochester trailed for most of the third, but with six minutes to play tied the score 1-1. Off a pass from Eric Cornel, Sahir Gill ripped a one-timer over the shoulder of Binnington for his 15th goal of the season and sending the game to overtime. At 3:13 of the extra period, Fitzgerald and Postma teamed up again for the game winner. After Fitzgerald won the faceoff to Postma, the defenseman drove to the net and put a backhander on Ullmark. Ullmark stopped Postma, but Fitzgerald came flying in to bury a shot into the open net. His second of the game and 15th of the season gave the P-Bruins a 2-1 overtime victory.

Binnington stopped 23 of 24 shots in his 14th win of the year while Ullmark stopped 27 of 29 shots. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are back in action tomorrow afternoon when they head to Toronto for a matchup with the first place Marlies at 4pm.

