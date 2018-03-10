New England Revolution wins home opener on free kick in extra ti - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

New England Revolution wins home opener on free kick in extra time

Posted: Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) _ Chris Tierney scored on a free kick in the 93rd minute and the New England Revolution beat Colorado 2-1 to spoil the Rapids' season opener on Saturday.


        Wilfried Zahibo drew a foul against Niki Jackson to set up Tierney, whose left-footed shot went through with a deflection off Colorado's wall.


        Jackson, who was making his MLS debut, tied it in the 66th minute for the Rapids. He raced behind the central defense on Johan Blomberg's diagonal cross and crossed in front of goalkeeper Matt Turner to get his head on it.


        Diego Fagundez opened the scoring for the Revolution (1-1-0) in the 48th minute, settling Cristian Penilla's short cross with one touch and finishing a low shot into the middle of the goal.
 

