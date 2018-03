By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

The Barrington Eagles upset defending state champion LaSalle, 47 to 42 to advance to the Girls State Title Game on Sunday.

The Eagles will face Moses Brown after the Quakers defeated Johnson, 52 to 33. Oluchi Ezemma scored a game high 19.

The Eagles and Quakers will play for the title Sunday at 3:30 at the Ryan Center.