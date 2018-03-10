DCYF hold foster family training - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

DCYF hold foster family training

Posted: Updated:

By: Kainani Stevens

kstevens@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE)—Rhode Island DCYF held their first ever intensive training session for foster families this weekend.

The normally months long process is now being condensed into a three-day weekend. DCYF officials say it is not at the expense of proper training.

“This weekend wasn't about short cutting in any way,” explained Trista Piccola, the director of DCYF. “We're still doing robust training. Now we're just doing it over the course of a weekend instead of over six months.”

Rhode Island has notoriously relied on group homes for children in the past. Now with issues arising with places like Blackstone Group Home, DCYF is putting more emphasis on recruiting qualified foster families.

Victor and Diana Capellan are partaking in this weekend’s training in the hopes of helping children in need.

“We learned about the needs all across Rhode island,” said Victor Capellan. “We have a large home. We can take a child that could use a loving home and we thought why not? Let’s do it!"

There are currently about 200 children in Rhode Island awaiting placement with foster families.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.