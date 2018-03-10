P-Bruins lose at Toronto in matinee showdown

P-Bruins news release...

Toronto, ON – The Providence Bruins fell to the Toronto Marlies Saturday afternoon 4-3 in the final matchup of the season between the two teams. The P-Bruins got two goals from Colby Cave and a goal Kenny Agostino while Zane McIntyre made his 37th start of the season in net.

The Marlies controlled play throughout the opening period, and seven minutes in thought they had the game’s first goal. However, the referees determined McIntyre was interfered with by Kyle Baun and reversed their call of a goal. Shortly after the disallowed goal, Colin Greening made sure it was Toronto that struck first in the game.

Dmytro Timashov entered the offensive zone and got the puck to Vincent LoVerde in the right wing corner. He passed across the crease to Greening at the far left hash, and his shot went off a Providence defender and in for the score. His 14th goal of the season at 7:43 gave Toronto a 1-0 lead after one.

That lead was doubled 4:06 into the second as after Calle Rosen saved the puck from exiting the zone with a shot toward McIntyre, Mason Marchment controlled the loose puck in front and scored to make it 2-0 Marlies. It became the Colby Cave Show from there, as he and Anton Blidh teamed up for a pair of goals in under a minute to get Providence back in the game.

The first came at 15:42, as after Blidh led Cave with a chip-pass he beat Calvin Pickard on the short side to make it 2-1 Marlies. Just 43 seconds later, Blidh used a drop-pass to get Cave some space at the right point and he somehow snuck it through the five-hole for the goal. His 8th and 9th goals of the season made things 2-2, but a power play goal from Andreas Johnsson with 15 seconds left in the period saw Toronto enter the intermission up 3-2.

While on a power play at 5:25, the P-Bruins again tied things up. From by McIntyre’s crease, Austin Czarnik sent a long pass across the ice to a waiting Agostino at the opposing blueline. After getting behind the defense, he scored on a breakaway for his 15th goal of the season to tie things up again at 3-3 and stun the Ricoh Coliseum.

The game seemed destined for overtime, but a late power play gave Toronto a man-advantage for the rest of regulation. The Marlies took advantage while getting a fortunate bounce, as a shot from Ben Smith went off a Providence defender and in to give Toronto a 4-3 win.

McIntyre stopped 34 of 38 shots while Pickard stopped 23 of 26 shots. Providence was 1-2 on the power play and 4-6 on the penalty kill. The P-Bruins are off until Friday, when they welcome the Rochester Americans to the Dunkin Donuts Center for their only visit of the season.