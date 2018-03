By Ken Bell

The Hendricken Hawks will have a shot at a three-peat when they play Mt. Pleasant for the state championship on Sunday at the Ryan Center.

The Hawks defeated Cumberland in the semifinals on Saturday, 74 to 49. Tyrone Weeks scored a game high 30 points in the victory.

The Kilties advances by holding off South Kingstown, 74 to 66. Manual Roman scored a game high 27.