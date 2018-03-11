Elected officials to deliver meals to seniors through March - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Elected officials to deliver meals to seniors through March

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Elected officials are delivering meals to seniors throughout the month of March to raise awareness about hunger and the importance of Meals on Wheels.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo kicked off the campaign March 5, delivering a meal in Providence to 89-year-old Georgiana Perry. 

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island says the state's congressional delegation, mayors and others will deliver meals and visit with seniors in March, for "March For Meals Month".

Raimondo says the program provides a vital lifeline and connection to the community for seniors. She says it's so important to support services that keep our seniors living at home where they want to be.

Meals on Wheels says it delivered more than 340,000 meals last year and provided daily safety checks to more than 2,500 homebound residents. 

©WLNE-TV / ABC6

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.