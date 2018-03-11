URI and PC on their way to the Big Dance

By Ken Bell

URI and PC were both invited to the NCAA Tournament on Selection Sunday.

The Rams are the 7th seed and will play 10th seeded Oklahoma on Thursday in Pittsburgh, part of the Midwest Regional. Game time is 12:15 pm.

The Friars are a 10th seed and will face 7th seeded Texas A&M on Friday in Charlotte, NC, part of the West Regional. Tip-off at 12:15 pm.

ABC6 Sports Director Nick Coit will be following the Rams road to the Final 4, and Sports reporter Ian Steele will follow the Friars.