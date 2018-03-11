Significant Snow & Wind Monday Night & Tuesday

A nor’easter looks to bring significant snow and strong, gusty winds to southern New England Monday night into Tuesday. The timing of the storm brings the heaviest of the snow to the area Tuesday morning, with difficult travel looking likely.

The trend over the past 24-48 hours has been to bring the storm closer to the area, which translates into higher snowfall and wind potential. We’ll keep an eye on the trend over the next 12-24 hours to see if further changes are necessary. The totals may change before the storm gets here, but the main message is snow will likely make for tough travel on Tuesday.

Snow: Most of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts falls in the range of 10-16”. A northeast wind off the water may mean ocean enhancement for coastal Plymouth County in Massachusetts, perhaps extending southwest toward the Bristol County line. That ocean enhancement may mean higher totals, in the range of 16-20” for that area. Areas near Buzzards Bay and the inner Cape have the highest likelihood of seeing heavy, wet snow and damaging winds. That would be a tough scenario for power outages. For the moment, the outer Cape is in the range of 6-10” of snow, with rain mixing in at times. This is the area where the numbers are most likely to change significantly as the scenario starts to play out. If the storm tracks even closer, more rain would mix in and limit the amount of snow for that outer Cape area. If the storm pulls away a little further, more snow for the outer Cape would mean higher totals.

Winds: Gusty northeast winds pick up Monday night into Tuesday morning. Areas along the east facing shoreline of Massachusetts (Plymouth County, for instance), as well as the Cape and Islands, will likely see gusts in the range of 55-65 mph. Areas away from the east facing shorelines of Massachusetts will be closer to the range of 45-55 mph.

This is an evolving situation, and updates will be posted until we get through the storm. Check back for those updates.

Tim Studebaker, StormTracker Meteorologist

Facebook: @TStudebakerABC6

Twitter: @TStudebakerABC6

Email: tstudebaker@abc6.com