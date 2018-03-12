URI Enters NCAA Tournament as Seven Seed, Will Face Oklahoma in Opening Round

Rhode Island will make its second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, entering March Madness a No. 7 seed. The Rams will face 10th-seeded Oklahoma, in the first round, Thursday in Pittsburgh. It will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

This is the highest seed in program history for Rhode Island, and just the second time the Rams have made the tournament field in consecutive years. Rhody also played in the NCAA Tournament three straight seasons from 1997 through 1999.

The Rams – who won their first outright regular-season Atlantic 10 title in program history – are making the 10th NCAA Championship appearance in program history, and the second under head coach Dan Hurley. Hurley has coached the Rams to consecutive 25-win seasons, a feat never accomplished before at Rhode Island.

Rhody advanced to the Round of 32 a year ago, upsetting Creighton in the first round before falling in a tight contest to eventual Final Four participant Oregon.