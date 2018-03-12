Ex-Providence police officer arrested - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Ex-Providence police officer arrested

By: Anthony Vega

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A former Providence police officer is trouble with the law once again after police say he was involved in a scam related crime.

According to the Providence Police Department, 51-year-old Jesse Ferrell was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Mobil Gas Station at Atwells Avenue and Valley Street, while illegally using a City of Providence gas card.

Police had been trailing Ferrell for several weeks as part of their investigation.

He is being charged with the following:

  • Credit Card Fraud
  • Unlawful Conversion
  • Computer Crime
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Central Falls PD will charge the Illegal Gun Possession that we uncovered as we performed the court sanctioned search warrant.  He will be charged with Possession of a Firearm After a Conviction of a Crime of Violence.

Ferrell has been suspended from the Providence Police Department since April 2016 and was eventually let go after being convicted of Breaking and Entering for stealing Providence Journal coupons two years ago.

The ex-officer will be presented as a violator in Providence District Court Monday.

