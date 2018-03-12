COLD CASE ARREST: Michael Hand captured - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

COLD CASE ARREST: Michael Hand captured

15-year-old Tracy Gilpin 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — An arrest has been made in a decades-old Massachusetts cold case murder involving the State Police Colonel’s sister.

Police arrested 61-year-old Michael Hand at his home in Troutman, North Carolina on Friday.

Once Hand is extradited to Massachusetts, he will be charged with the murder of 15-year-old Tracy Gilpin, whose body was found at Myles Standish Park in Plymouth on October 22, 1986.

The Medical Examiner ruled she died from a massive skull fracture and the manner of her death was ruled to be a homicide.

Hand will be arraigned at the Plymouth District Court.  

