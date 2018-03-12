RI DOT Ready for Next Storm - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI DOT Ready for Next Storm

Posted: Updated:

By: Scott Cook

SCook@ABC6.com

@JScottCook

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is getting ready to take on Tuesday's storm.

The DOT is planning on sending crews home early this afternoon, so they can call them back early Tuesday morning when the snow starts to fall.

The department has 140 of their own plows ready to go and another 450 private contractors on stand by if they need them. They also tell ABC 6 they have a full salt supply.

This is third storm the department is dealing with in less than 3 weeks, but regardless they say they are ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.

"We are later in the season,” said Peter Alviti, Director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

“We have had 22 storms. Our crews are well practiced during the season, but it is the season end and you are judged by how you do in play–offs.” Alviti continued, “So we are going to make sure that we are out there in force and doing the right things."

The DOT is also calling in tree crews, as they anticipate heavy wet snow. Drifting snow could be a problem Tuesday morning, so they are urging drivers to use extra caution.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2018

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.