Alabama man assisting with storm clean up arrested for rape

EXETER, R.I. (WLNE) — A man wanted for rape in Alabama was arrested in Rhode Island, State Police announced on Monday.

Rhode Island State Police arrested a man from Roanoke A.L., who had been hired by a tree service based out of Exeter to help clean up after recent storms.

“The arrest stems from an investigation into an incident on March 5, when a motorist notified Narragansett police that a tree limb had fallen on his car while crews were cutting limbs from a tree at the intersection of West Moreland and Walnut streets,” said Laura Meade Kirk, Director of Public Information for the Rhode Island State Police.

Allen Dalton Johnson, 23, was a member of that crew.

After speaking with Johnson further he told police “he had been working for the Davey Tree Expert Company in Exeter for an unspecified period of time to assist with storm cleanup, and he was staying at the Holiday Inn in Warwick.”

But it wasn’t until several days later that officers found out there was an outstanding warrant for Johnson’s arrest.

Authorities from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in Wedowee, A.L., were looking to arrest Johnson for first-degree rape, State Police said.

“Members of the Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnson earlier today, when he reported to work at another cleanup site in Exeter,” said Kirk. After his arraignment, Johnson is “expected to be held pending extradition to Alabama.”

